Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.4% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $845,787. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.53. 1,696,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,132. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

