Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.15 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. United Airlines comprises about 4.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,737,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544,874. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

