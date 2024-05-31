Jade Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of RIG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,716,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,468,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

