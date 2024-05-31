Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Schneider National comprises approximately 1.6% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schneider National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 754,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

