Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 4.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,143,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,605,000 after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,776,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

