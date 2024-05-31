Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,687. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

