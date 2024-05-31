Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. 3M makes up 2.6% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.14. 21,751,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

