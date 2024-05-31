Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 5%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $52.92. Approximately 146,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 773,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.