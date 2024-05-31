Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.23

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 90923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

