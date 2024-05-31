Jefferies Financial Group Trims Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price to $16.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

ASAN stock remained flat at $13.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

