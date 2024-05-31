Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Up 193.4% in May

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the April 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jet.AI Stock Down 1.4 %

Jet.AI stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57. Jet.AI has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Jet.AI

About Jet.AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jet.AI stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Jet.AI Inc. ( NASDAQ:JTAI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 339,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 3.89% of Jet.AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

