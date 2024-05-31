Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Up 193.4% in May

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the April 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Jet.AI Stock Down 1.4 %
Jet.AI stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57. Jet.AI has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.
Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.
