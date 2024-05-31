JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Up 2.8%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 232,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,254,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at $260,504,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,658 shares of company stock worth $8,072,589. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $4,979,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $3,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

