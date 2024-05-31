JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.50

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.50 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.53). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 546,075 shares traded.
JKX Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.50.
About JKX Oil & Gas
JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
