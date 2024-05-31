Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.