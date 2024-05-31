Johnson Outdoors Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $34.82 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
