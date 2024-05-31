Jon E. Bortz Acquires 17,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $14.15. 1,338,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,188,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

