Jon Freier Sells 20,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $170.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 158.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 136.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 52,844 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 258.0% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 68,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 49,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

