JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $184.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Shares of TXRH opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $173.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,759 shares of company stock worth $3,811,560. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

