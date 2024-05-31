JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $65.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VERA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 245,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,930. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

