JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Sold by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 10.9% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6,227.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 797,748 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JSCP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. 23,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.