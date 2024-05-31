JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 46,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

