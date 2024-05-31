Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

