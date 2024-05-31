K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.95

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.95 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.20). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 12,349 shares traded.

K3 Business Technology Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,920.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 28,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £30,659.44 ($39,156.37). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,977 shares of company stock worth $5,111,350. Corporate insiders own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

