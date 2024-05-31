Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Shares Up 1.8%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.57. 5,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

