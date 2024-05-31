Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $19.49. 19,672,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,762,162. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

