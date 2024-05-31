Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.00

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $123.03, with a volume of 68974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Kirby Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at $355,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock worth $4,723,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $51,781,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $22,877,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

