Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of -0.71. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

