Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of -0.71. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.95.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Koss
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.