KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.10 and a one year high of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.88.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,667.70% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at KULR Technology Group

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Further Reading

