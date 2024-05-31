Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 112 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 119,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,083. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $134.68.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

