Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

PFE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. 23,298,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,912,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of -469.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

