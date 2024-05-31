Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.99. 725,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,253. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.