Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $478.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,895. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.