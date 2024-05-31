Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. 457,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

