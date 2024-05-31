Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 47,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,126. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

