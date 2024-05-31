Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $526.53. 316,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,868. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $551.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

