Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.36. 1,925,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

