Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. 857,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,369. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.