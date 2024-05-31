Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 259,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 203,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.