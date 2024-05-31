Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.57. 3,069,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.12 and its 200 day moving average is $198.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

