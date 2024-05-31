Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $417.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.