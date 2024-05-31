Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $417.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
