Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

