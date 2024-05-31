Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 30.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYK traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,317. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.