Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,094. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.47 and its 200 day moving average is $282.87.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

