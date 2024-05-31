Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,051 shares of company stock worth $29,400,780. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded down $12.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $634.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,214. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.79. The firm has a market cap of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

