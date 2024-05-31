Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 47,478,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,928,227. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

