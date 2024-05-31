Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,954 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,433,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,244. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $266.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

