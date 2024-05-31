Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 585,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.76. 11,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The company has a market cap of $336.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

