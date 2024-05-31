Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.39. Larimar Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 142,473 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $517.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.