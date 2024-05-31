Lcnb Corp Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 214,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,664. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

