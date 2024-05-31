Lcnb Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 143,327 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.