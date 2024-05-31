Lcnb Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 143,327 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50.
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
